Oh so colourful fun at Under 8s day

Excited about Under 8s Day at Cooran State School (l-r) Taliah, Abby, Kaleb, Lennox, Jo from Bendigo Banks Pomona branch, Bond, Sebastian, Jayden, Florence and Alexis

IF A picture paints a thousand words, then there are millions of reasons to celebrate some of the recent efforts of the students at Cooran State School.

With the 2019 school year about to wind down, the Pomona Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank put together a colouring-in competition for all year levels at the school.

Lots of entries were received and the winners received their prizes at an assembly last week.

It was all part of another Under-8s Day event, where the whole school worked together to celebrate all that’s great about being under the age of eight.

The older students assisted teachers, parents and carers create awareness of services, activities and organisations available in the hinterland to local families.

The Pomona Community Bank branch remains actively involved in supporting the schools’ projects, including student banking service.

Jo Winter is well known by the kids and was there on the day.

She came back to the assembly to make the presentations.

“Our Pomona branch loves its relationship with Cooran State School. Apart from sponsoring events and competitions like these, we have a Student Banking relationship with the school”, she said.

“The more we can teach the kids the importance of saving and having fun on days like these, the stronger a community we all help to develop.

“I’ll be returning in a few weeks to present the Year 6 sports, academic and citizenship awards for 2019, and I’m already looking forward to that,” Jo said.