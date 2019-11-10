Menu
OH WHAT A FEELING: Noosa Olympic hope Kareena Lee has a new set of wheels thanks to the team at John Madill Toyota.
News

‘Oh what a feeling’ for Olympic hopeful

Caitlin Zerafa
10th Nov 2019 7:00 PM

SHE was the first Australian picked for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team and now Noosa’s Kareena Lee will be zipping round town in her brand new car as quick as she swims in the ocean.

John Madill is known for supporting local athletes and on Friday donated a Toyota Yaris to help Lee with her continuous travels for training.

“We’re more than happy to support Kareena because she has a few kilometres to do and strict training,” Mr Madill said.

“Kareena helped us with the design as did our friend Grant at Sunrise Designs.”

Lee was thrilled with her brand new set of wheels.

“Oh look at it, that’s so pretty,” she said as the cover was lifted to reveal the car underneath.

She said training has been “intense” with the lead up to the Olympics and on Friday morning she swam seven-kilometers in a 25-meter pool.

“It going good, really good, its intense,” she laughed.

Lee qualified for Tokyo at the recent world championships in South Korea, where she finished seventh in the 10km open water swim.

