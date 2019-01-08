Old dog steps up to rescue owner

HEROIC EFFORT: Saddles has been hailed a hero for alerting neighbours when his elderly owner needed help after a fall.

HEROIC EFFORT: Saddles has been hailed a hero for alerting neighbours when his elderly owner needed help after a fall. Caitlin Zerafa

SADDLES the foxie cross Jack Russell has been hailed a hero after saving his injured elderly owner on Christmas morning.

When Joyce Haddow, 86, fell over at home in Tewantin at 4.30am, her clever four-legged friend ran to alert neighbours.

Daughter-in-law Christine Haddow said Saddles had always looked after Joyce.

"The dog went outside and raced next door agitated and wouldn't stop barking,” Christine said.

She said the neighbour, knowing something was wrong, ran into the home to find Joyce in pain with a suspected broken hip and called the ambulance.

In an awkward position and in severe pain, the fire brigade was called to help safely place Joyce on a stretcher.

Joyce, who lives with macular degeneration, was taken to hospital where it was confirmed her hip was broken.

Saddles is 16 years old, deaf and almost blind, but the small canine is now a hero to the Haddow family.