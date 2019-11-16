Old ‘duct tape’ doors see new life

Cooroy Hall committee members Cathy Young and Phil McGrath with some of the new concertina doors.

ABOUT 18 months ago, a refurbished Cooroy Memorial Hall was celebrated as a historic icon of the township.

But that didn’t mean all the work was done for the hall to act as an all-purpose community facility.

On Wednesday, hall committee member Cathy Young and building supervisor Phil McGrath were able to present an important new addition, thanks to a council grant of $3750: new concertina doors that can act as partitions to make the hall multifunctional as required.

“The last ones were installed 30 years ago,” Ms Young said.

“They were held together with duct tape, so we got a grant from Noosa Council to replace them.

“Now we can use the hall effectively in two areas (simultaneously).”

Ms Young said they would be particularly useful for the hall’s function as a wedding venue, where separate space for children or catering is required. The doors are helping acoustic quality too, as was discovered recently at a Sunday concert by Noosa Orchestra – and provides handy changing room area for large bands like them.

It ticks off a wishlist of many other items awaiting fulfilment for the hall.

Mr McGrath said the “first thing is to improve our tables and chairs”.

“You’ll get a double hernia if you have to move the tables; some have ‘death trap’ written on the bottom,” he quipped.

“We try not to use them.”

Lighting and sound equipment are next on the list after that.