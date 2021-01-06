Menu
The old shot of Noosa Woods and Hastings St with the old rivermouth pre-Noosa Spit.
News

Old photos reveal extend of Noosa Spit transformation

Peter Gardiner
6th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
More than 70 years ago one pro-development Noosa Shire councillor was advocating the reshaping of Noosa’s river entry.

The political forces at play became so strong they eventually led to the transformation of Noosa in the 1970s.

A view of Noosa Heads photographed around 1968 when the river mouth sat adjacent to Noosa Woods.
Noosa Spit was created as a bulwark to protect the Noosa Sound estate, which transformed Hays Island, from cyclonic swells.

Noosa’s pivotal development moment has been made topical again by a social media post by Donna Cannon showing the way the river mouth was before a major artificial intervention in the 1970s.

“Did you know that the Noosa river mouth used to have a different entry point?” Ms Cannon posted.

A new dawn of development in Noosa with a new bridge to what is now Noosa Sound.
“Through tonnes of sand dredging and environmental engineering, the entrance to the Noosa River was moved a good few 100m.

“Due to this, sand constantly has to be dredged out of the current river mouth entrance so that it doesn’t become completely blocked off,” she said.

Many commenters replied saying the move was “a terrible environmental disaster”.

Welcome to Noosa Heads as Noosa Sound housing estate takes shape.
The Noosa Council Library timeline from 1971 said the State Government development lease for the area now known as Noosa Sound had commenced on January 1

It had been initiated by Cr Edgar Bennett who mooted already in 1946 the canal development of Hays and other islands in the Noosa estuary.

The development was officially opened in December 1973 and in 1974 the bridge across Weyba Creek to Munna Point was built.

In 1978 the newly extended Noosa Spit was declared open in December.

“In the frame of this development the river mouth had been shifted from its original position at the end of Noosa Woods several hundred metres to the west,” the timeline said.

“The objective of this enterprise was to protect the area from cyclone damage,” it said.

