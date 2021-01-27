Menu
Old servo demolition to make way for new apartments

Natalie Wynne
27th Jan 2021 2:43 PM
A former Beerwah petrol station could soon be home to residents after a proposal was lodged to turn the site into a unit complex.

MacSuper Pty Ltd has applied to Sunshine Coast Council to redevelop the site currently used by Southern Cross Electrical Data.

MacSuper is operated by Brisbane duo Bruce and Margaret Mackenzie-Forbes.

They want to build 13 townhouse units on the Beerwah Parade block.

Autism service keen to make heritage-listed move

The units would comprise of three four-bedroom units and 10 three-bedroom units with each to have two carparking spaces allocated.

The land, which was formerly used for a service station, has been investigated with an approved auditor deeming the site was not contaminated land and suitable for any use in April 2018.

It’s not the first time an application has been submitted to the council to develop the site.

Designs submitted to Sunshine Coast Council as part of an application for a unit complex in Beerwah.
An application for a residential care facility was made in 2017 however was subsequently withdrawn.

The proposed development has hit a snag with council informing MacSuper Pty Ltd that it requires further information before the application could proceed.

Designs submitted to Sunshine Coast Council as part of an application for a unit complex in Beerwah.
The council has expressed concerns regarding access to the property, a lack of sufficient communal open space in the design, the proposed location of access, the retention of existing mature trees and design and landscaping.

Planning and development consultancy specialists Project Urban have been contacted for comment.

