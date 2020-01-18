Menu
OLD SKOOL: The Sunny Coast Rude Boys band.
Old ‘skool’ dance, good times with Rudies

18th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
PUT Saturday, January 25 in your diaries as the ‘Rudies’ (The Sunny Coast Rude Boys) are coming back to The Imperial Hotel to raise the roof for a night of old “skool” dance and good times.

The Sunny Coast Rude Boys are an eight piece soundwave playing uplifting ska and reggae, and drawing on musical influences that have shaped this genre from the Jamaican movement through to UK Two Tone.

The Rudies demonstrate a unique vision with the exuberance and freewheeling colour of contemporary Ska and have crafted their sound with unexpected arrangements and seductive harmonies, powerful horns and foot-stomping drums.

They have shared the stage with Bad Manners, Nicky Bomba, Strange Tenants, The Original Wailers as well as headlining at Island Vibe Festival, Blues on Broadbeach, Caloundra Music Festival, and the QLD Ska and Reggae Festival.

If you dig The Specials, Madness, The Beat, UB40, Toots & The Maytals ... and you love to dance, this is a gig for you!

Doors open 8.00pm

TICKETS: $15 at The Imperial Hotel (Phone: 5442 8811) or through Oztix (+ booking fee). 18+ event

For more info re upcoming events and ‘what’s on’ at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi, visit www.imperialhoteleumundi.com.au

