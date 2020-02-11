OLE: It’s time for flamenco with passion

Flamenco Conbrio will perform in Eumundi this weekend.

FLAMENCO Conbrio is back in town, bringing the passion and heartfelt emotion that their art form is known for.

Flamenco Conbrio is a fusion of haunting harmonies, pulsing rhythms and dances from Southern Spain, combined with hot Latin American rhythms and passionate songs.

You will experience Spanish rumbas and tangos, fandangos and sevillanas, as well as Colombian cumbias and Cuban son montuno with its African influences.

You get a fusion that is not only exciting but historically correct.

Conbrio artists are: Percussionist Jalberto Maldonado, singer Marina “La Nena” Varney, dancer Yioda Wilson, guitarists Tony Miguel and John Robertson, all seasoned performers and ambassadors of their own craft.

The art form can be described as a “conversation” between dancer and/or singer and musicians.

The performance focuses on raw emotions that are specific to the genres.

Flamenco and Latin music and songs are known for their emotional context, chords and lyrics which can be dark and dramatic as much as they can be happy and festive.

Sunshine Coast music lovers can enjoy this experience on Saturday, February 15 during the very romantic Valentine’s weekend at the wonderful venue/restaurant EATS in Memorial drive Eumundi.

Eats restaurant’s managers are offering a full menu of delicious choices to tempt your culinary desires, as well as Coffee and Liquor Bar.

Flamenco Conbrio are known for their sell out performances.

Given there is limited seating capacity for this show, patrons are encouraged to book online ASAP.

Tickets are available online at www.trybooking.com/BHSMD for $20 or at the door for $30 (cash only) if not sold out prior.

Come along with your Spanish heels, roses and lots of OLE!