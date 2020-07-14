Olivia’s tribute to ‘radiant’ Kelly Preston

Australia's Olivia Newton-John has paid tribute to her dear friend Kelly Preston on social media, after the American actress died of breast cancer at the age of 57.

Newton-John, who has had her own long and drawn-out battle with stage 4 breast cancer, found heartfelt words to describe her friend, who was married to Newton-John's former Grease co-star and close friend, John Travolta.

Kelly was a radiant, warm and gentle spirit - a loving, devoted wife, mother and sweet friend. My heart breaks for John, Ella and Ben. No words can express my sorrow for her family. Kelly’s light shines on in her beautiful children. pic.twitter.com/xSq9hgVgdk — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) July 13, 2020

"Kelly was a radiant, warm and gentle spirit - a loving, devoted wife, mother and sweet friend. My heart breaks for John, Ella and Ben," wrote Newton-John.

"No words can express my sorrow for her family. Kelly's light shines on in her beautiful children."

Kelly Preston (left) and John Travolta with son Benjamin Travolta and daughter Ella Bleu at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in 2018 in Cannes. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Newton-John posted the same message to her Instagram account.

Both the Twitter and Instagram posts featured a photo of Newton-John with fellow-mum Preston when they were promoting a video they made together in 2001, titled Not Under My Roof - Protecting Your Baby From Toxins at Home.

The cover of the video features Preston holding her baby daughter, Ella.

Earlier today, Ella, also paid tribute to her mum after John Travolta had confirmed Preston's death on Instagram, revealing that she passed away after a very private two-year battle with breast cancer.

Shortly after Travolta's post, Ella, 20, took to the platform herself to honour her "courageous" mum.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she began the post, sharing the same photo her dad did.

"Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."

Ella posted a beautiful childhood photo of her with Preson in honour of Mother's Day.

Preston, who featured in hit films Jerry Maguire and Twins, chose to keep her fight with cancer private and had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends, according to People magazine.

Kelly Preston and John Travolta with daughter Ella Bleu Travolta just two years ago in happier times. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images

Born on October 13, 1962, in Hawaii, Preston studied drama at the University of Southern California and appeared in dozens of films and TV shows over a decades-long career.

Travolta and Preston married in 1991, and had three children together.

She is survived by her husband, 66, daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin.

Their son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.

