Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cate Campbell Trains In Isolation
Cate Campbell Trains In Isolation
Swimming

Olympian’s hardcore backyard workouts

by Jim Tucker
17th Apr 2020 5:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CATE Campbell has put a fresh twist on the "backyard gym" by doing pull-ups on the elevated wooden stairs of her family's renovated Queenslander to keep her stalled Olympic dream active.

Cate Campbell in her “gym”, aka her yard, in Brisbane. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Cate Campbell in her “gym”, aka her yard, in Brisbane. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Weighted pull-ups, with large water bottles attached to her waist, are completed next to the clothes line and stretches are in the sun not the gym.

Welcome to the new world of Queensland's champion 100m freestyler who has been forced to tread water with the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics to next year.

Cate Campbell has had to be creative to continue her training during the lockdown. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Cate Campbell has had to be creative to continue her training during the lockdown. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Campbell shifted home to Brisbane from her Sydney training base when the coronavirus scourge changed the date with destiny she had circled on the calendar for the past four years.

Her sense of humour is intact judging by the wry words which accompanied her Instagram post of Iso-life with her homespun gym.

Cate Campbell trains in isolation at her house in Brisbane. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Cate Campbell trains in isolation at her house in Brisbane. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"What people think my gym program looks like...what it actually looks like," Campbell said beside photos showing off her inventive backyard set-up.

Her hashtags "#hilarious" and "#buttheyactuallywork" came with her sobering slant that the health crisis has been "shattering so many people's dreams."

 

 

 

Originally published as Olympian's hardcore backyard workouts

More Stories

cate campbell olympic games swimming tokyo 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businessman paroled after dad's death leads to drug spiral

        premium_icon Businessman paroled after dad's death leads to drug spiral

        Crime A drug-addicted business owner will end up behind bars if he doesn’t get his life back on track, a court has warned.

        What now for ousted Noosa mayor Tony Wellington?

        premium_icon What now for ousted Noosa mayor Tony Wellington?

        News ‘I’m actually quite excited about being able to engage my creative self a bit...

        Coronavirus Noosa: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Noosa: all you need to know today

        News State records just five new cases in last 24 hours

        Man seriously injured after falling 2m from roof at work

        premium_icon Man seriously injured after falling 2m from roof at work

        Breaking Man flown to hospital in serious but stable condition after fall