Olympic champ looks completely different

Once a thin man with mutton chops, Olympic cycling legend Bradley Wiggins now boasts a different face.

Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins showed off a dramatic body transformation as he debuted his new sleeve tattoo.

The retired cyclist, 40, has bulked up considerably since his days of track and road glory on the bike.

And the five-time Olympic gold medallist paraded his fuller, heavily-inked physique on Instagram to his 395,000 followers.

Wiggins captioned his latest post: "Morning run and lockdown sun! All we can do x."

Wiggins has new artwork from the top of his left arm down to his wrist. He is believed to have 22 tattoos across his body, including an album cover of The Prodigy on his left shoulder and an image of crucified Jesus on his back.

As is customary for Olympians, Wiggins has the Olympic Rings tattooed on his body, with the cyclist choosing to get the famous logo inked on his ankles.

Despite quitting pro cycling in 2016, Wiggins had chased a spot at Tokyo 2020 as a rower. He came 21st in the 2017 British Indoor Rowing Championships after losing time, having mistakenly thought the race had got off to a false start.

He had aimed to hit 100kg in rowing training - 30kg more than when he tipped the scales at 70kg after winning the 2012 Tour de France.

Sadly, Wiggins split from wife Catherine after 16 years in May. He stepped out with new partner Laura Hartshorne during a shopping trip in South West London on the weekend, but the athlete was hard to recognise with his bushy ginger beard and chain.

The new couple were introduced by mutual friends and the former elite athlete has even moved in with his PR executive girlfriend, also believed to be in her 40s.

Fans were quick to rave about Wiggins - who now works as a pundit for Eurosport - and his new look.

One said: "Beast mode!"

Another added: "The lion of UK."

