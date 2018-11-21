Olympic expert to aid our 'chappies'

FUNDRAISER: Ian Jobling will talk on the early years of the Olympics between 1896 and 1912.

DR Ian Jobling has been involved in the Olympic Movement since he saw his first Games in Melbourne in 1956 so it's fair to say he knows something about gold medals.

Ask him, however, who he thinks deserves a gold medal more than anyone he knows and he'll tell you - "our school chaplains”.

"They are so vital for the wellbeing and emotional support of students. They are there for the disadvantaged, for children who are hungry, the homeless and those in need in times of crisis,” he said.

"The sad situation is there is only enough Federal funding to keep them at school for one and a half days a week and I don't think that's good enough.”

So Ian has decided to do some fundraising himself to keep the "Chappies” at school longer and is using his vast knowledge of the Olympics to do so.

He is director of Queensland Centre of Olympic Studies at the University of Queensland, as well as a founding member of the Australian Society of Sports History.

This Sunday, November 25 at St Andrew's Church, Sunshine Beach, he will talk on the early years of the Olympics between 1896 and 1912 and how Australia became involved.

"While the focus will be on our swimmers, I will be showing lots of rare photographs like that of track athlete Edwin Flack who was Australia's sole Olympian in the inaugural 1896 Athens Olympics.

"His story is fascinating as he won the 800 and 1500 metres. He didn't get a gold medal as winners' medals were not gold then.”

The afternoon will begin with refreshment at 4pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and available at the door.

Profits from Ian's talk will go to the Sunshine Beach State School Chaplaincy Program and the Noosa Masters Swimming Club.