Oma's dangerous swell to continue

WITH Tropical Cyclone Oma looming in the Coral Sea it's uncertainty is bringing several weather warnings.

Dangerous surf conditions closed Noosa Main Beach on Thursday with it likely to remain closed over weekend.

Cyclone Oma closes Noosa Beach: Swell from Tropical Cyclone Oma has caused lifeguards to close Noosa Main beach with dangerous conditions expected over the weekend.

Strong easterly swells, which have battered shores since Wednesday, closed all other Sunshine Coast beaches including Sunshine and Peregian.

Sitting 860kms off the Queensland coast as of 10am Thursday, BoM predicted the category two system would move slowly southwest over the weekend but it's likelihood to make landfall was low.

Abnormally high tides have already caused erosion and dangerous surf and strengthening winds are expected to impact the Sunshine Coast.

Dangerous swell from Tropical Cyclone Oma closes Noosa Main Beach. Caitlin Zerafa

Surf Life Saving Queensland have advised beach goers to stay out of the water with waves in excess of six metres.

"Powerful conditions will make the ocean challenging, even for experienced swimmers or surfers," SLSQ lifesaving operations coordinator Jason Argent said.

"Conditions can be much worse than they look. If a beach has been closed ... you should not go in the water," he said.

Mr Argent urged the public to listen to lifeguards and life savers.

Noosa will see strong swell and rips with the headlands areas expected to be particularly dangerous.

"We definitely advise against swimming or surfing around the Noosa Headland ... even for the experienced surfer," Mr Argent said.

"Access to this area is also problematic, so if you do get into trouble, there may be no one around to assist."

Lifeguard supervisor Rhys Drury said the conditions will not be worth the risk.

"A lot of common sense is going to have to be used as well, if you go in the water you are going to put all our life savers and life guards at risk as well."