OMG, these OPs are a cut above the norm

These St Andrew's Year 12s are jumping for joy after their OP scores were announced.

These St Andrew's Year 12s are jumping for joy after their OP scores were announced.

TWO local college’s are rightly proud of the Year 12 Class of 2019 students for nailing the final OP scores to ever be handed out.

St Andrew’s Anglican College have posted:

“Congratulations to our Class of 2019 who sure know how to farewell the OP system in style. All their work has paid off to achieve some of the best OP results on the Sunshine Coast.

10 students received an OP 1, our best ever result!

OP 1: 12%

OP 1-5: 35%

OP 1-10: 77%

OP 1-15: 99%

“Our students have also achieved outstanding results in our VET pathways, with 100% qualifications attained.

“The Class of 2019 are certainly walking confidently into their futures. We thank the staff and parents for their support and wish our graduates every success.

Jim Scott posted: “Awesome results don’t happen by accident. Proud to work with a fantastic and caring group of staff.

And the Good Shepherd Lutheran College principal Anthony Dyer was delighted with the scores:

“Congratulations Year 12 2019. Good Shepherd Lutheran College 2019 Year 12 OP results include one student receiving an OP1, one OP2, two OP3s, five OP4s, three OP5s, three OP6s and six OP7s.

15.4% of OP eligible students received an OP 1-5.

69.2% of OP eligible students received an OP 1-12.

96% of our 2019 Year 12s were OP eligible.

“Based on previous years this is likely to be one of the highest levels of eligibility on the coast. (State average 49%).

“ This variation is significant if comparing cohorts across schools. In recent years OP eligibility across the Sunshine Coast has varied from approximately one third to near to 100%.

“These results continue our history of graduating Yr12s achieving excellent results. Along with students who are progressing into non-tertiary pathways based on qualifications commenced or completed in their senior years, these results are recognition of the ability and commitment of our graduating class, supported by college and family.

We look forward to hearing of the next steps of the Class of 2019,” he said.

Johanna Foley posted: “Well done Year 12!! What a fabulous achievement for all graduates.”