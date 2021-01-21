ON CAMERA: 5 people wanted by Coast police

Do you recognise these people? Sunshine Coast police want to speak with the people in these CCTV images regarding crimes committed across the region.

Do you recognise the following people?

Sunshine Coast police have released CCTV images of five people they would like to speak with to assist in their inquiries regarding incidents in the region.

The people in the CCTV images may depict a witness to an alleged offence.

1. Warana, Break and enter

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with an investigation into a recent break and enter in Warana.

The incident occurred on Kawana Island Boulevard about 1.36am on Saturday, January 9.

Reference: QP2100053669

2. Forest Glen, Stealing

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal in Forest Glen.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 3, about 1.46pm.

Reference: QP2100046422

3. Maroochydore, Stealing

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with an investigation into a recent shop steal in Maroochydore.

Reference: QP2002580545

4. Maroochydore, Stealing

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with an investigation into a recent shop steal in Maroochydore.

Reference: QP2002583736

5. Maroochydore, Stealing

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with an investigation into a recent shop steal in Maroochydore.

Reference: QP2002316484

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

If you have information for police, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, 24 hours a day.