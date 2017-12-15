On the buses for a free ride with Santa in tow

ON BOARD: Jed and Blake Ferris are looking forward to using the free bus to go to the beach.

ON BOARD: Jed and Blake Ferris are looking forward to using the free bus to go to the beach. Peter Gardiner

IF IT'S starting to look a lot like Christmas in Noosa, then it must mean the Noosa Council free holiday bus is just around the corner.

And so it is. It was spotted pulling into Pelican Street outside the council chambers to launch the service which kicks off on Boxing Day.

The free buses help ease local gridlock and help families move about to the beach, shops and beyond. Until January 5, travel will be free on TransLink services 626, 627, 628, 629 and 632.

Climbing on board this major council initiative was a tropical Noosa style Santa and his chief elf who both bore a passing resemblance to councillors Brian Stockwell and Joe Jurisevic.

"The great thing is last year we had 40,000 young and old boys and girls use the free holiday bus and this year we've even got a bigger and better holiday bus,” Santa said.

"We've got an extra special little loop on the 064 bus that goes from Hastings Street around Noosa Pde and into Noosa Junction.

"That is a Santa special loop. We've actually trying to make it (the free bus) a little more reindeer friendly, but it's surfboard friendly and I'm sure if you've got

the boogie boards, they'll be fine.

"Last year 85% of the boys and girls (and grown-ups) who rode on the free bus could have taken their cars, but they decided to have a fun time on the beach by deciding to travel free.

"It means fewer cars on the road which helps ease traffic congestion and lessens demand for parking at our busy precincts.”

The free holiday bus is in partnership with TransLink and Sunbus. For detailed information including Flexilink and Council Cabs, go to noosa.qld.gov.au/free- holiday-buses.

Peter Gardiner