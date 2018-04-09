Menu
Login
News

On-the-spot fine for letter-box crash

Firefighters, police and crash crews at the scene of the Evan St crash Sunday night.
Firefighters, police and crash crews at the scene of the Evan St crash Sunday night. Reuben Wylie
Reuben Wylie
by

POLICE handed a $294 on-the-spot fine to a driver whose ute crashed into an Evan Street unit's mailbox.

Mackay police traffic branch said the ute crashed into the mailbox outside a residential unit off Evan St, South Mackay, about 7pm Sunday.

The driver, who was fined for failing to have proper control of a vehicle, was uninjured, a Queensland Police Media spokesman said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Police arrived at the crash scene at 7.18pm but no ambulance was required. A crash crew and fire truck were later deployed to remove the ute.

Residents who saw the crash claimed to have heard a "loud bang"', not preceded by any sounds of engine revving or tire-squeals.

Topics:  car crash car crashes editors picks south mackay

Mackay Daily Mercury

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa crowds flushed by al fresco poo

Noosa crowds flushed by al fresco poo

THIS is the last sort of movement flow that Hastings St needs: an overflowing toilet effluent.

Should Cooroy be a red light district?

LET THERE BE LIGHTS: Awkward traffic intersection at Myall and Elm Streets, Cooroy.

What's your view on traffic lights?

Arcare Peregian celebrating five

MARKING TIME: Longest residents Betty Bluett and Pamela Abell, with original staffers Cheryl Tinsley, left, and Lynda Wardell.

Aged care centre turns five

Cultural trail in the making

ON TRACK: The Environmental and Cultural Learning Trail through the shire is now in the making.

Biosphere to fund culture trail

Local Partners