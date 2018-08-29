On track for Himalayan launch

NEW BOOK: Heather McNeice will launch her memoir Yak on Track this Saturday.

IT IS a story of adventure and charity told from the perspective of one Noosa woman and her work in Bhutan.

Author Heather McNeice will launch her memoir Yak on Track at Padre Coffee this Saturday, September 1 from 2pm.

Each year, Heather does a charity trek across the rugged Bhutan landscapes to raise money for the Australian Himalayan Foundation.

The inspiration for this book came from a trek Heather did in 2013 through Lunana, Bhutan's most isolated plateau.

"We had quite an adventure! We got stuck in a blizzard for three days, all the crew were sick, two of the crew were snow blinded, we had a horse fall off a cliff, we had avalanches,” Heather said.

"So that's what's the books about.”

The book will be on sale on the day for $32.99 cash. RSVP by email to heathermcneice@mac.com.