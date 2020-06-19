ON TRACK: Upgrades in store for Noosa trail network

Noosa’s tracks and trails will soon receive an upgrade, which is sure to impress all users big and small. Pic. Andrew Seymour UA068055

NOOSA’S tracks and trails have received a positive boost with the delivery of the Noosa Trail Masterplan.

The masterplan strategy is a working plan for improving and upgrading the Noosa Trail Network and identifies areas where sustainable trails can be developed, linking them for a more cohesive trail experience.

Phil Moran (Noosa & District Landcare) Mayor Clare Stewart (Noosa Council), Melanie Anderson (Tourism Noosa) Rex Halverson (Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation) and Cr Tom Wegener (Noosa Council)

The masterplan covers a diverse range of eight scenic trails and over 130 kilometres within the Noosa Biosphere Reserve including national park, state forest, private property, parks and road reserves providing trails for walking, bike riding and horse riding.

Tourism Noosa Head of Tourism Sustainability and Program Design, Juanita Terry-Bloomfield said the masterplan puts a spotlight on the 130km of trails in the Noosa hinterland.

“The masterplan was a joint project between Tourism Noosa, the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation, Noosa Council and Noosa & District Landcare,” she said.

Noosa Trail Network.

“Noosa has a vision to become a vibrant destination for outdoor active recreation and the upgrade suggestions delivered in the plan will provide an enhanced experience for active travellers while immersing visitors in the Noosa Hinterland.”

Rex Halverson, Chair, Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation (NBRF) said the NBRF is proud to be a key partner in this Masterplan – a big idea that will benefit our community socially and economically, while protecting our natural environment.

“An improved Noosa Trail Network will enrich the experience locals and visitors alike have with the natural landscape of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve,” he said.

“The Masterplan also presents innovative opportunities to foster nature-based tourism, biodiversity management and education through improved land management and infrastructure.”

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart said Council is excited about the launch of the Noosa Trail Masterplan.

“We are thrilled to be a key partner in the development of this draft Masterplan, which will provide significant economic benefits to our hinterland region,” she said.

“The Hinterland has so much to offer and the Noosa Trail masterplan creates yet another special experience for our residents and visitors,” Mayor Stewart said.

Funding requests for upgrades to the Noosa Trail Network are currently with Noosa Council and the Queensland Government.