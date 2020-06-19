Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Noosa’s tracks and trails will soon receive an upgrade, which is sure to impress all users big and small. Pic. Andrew Seymour UA068055
Noosa’s tracks and trails will soon receive an upgrade, which is sure to impress all users big and small. Pic. Andrew Seymour UA068055
News

ON TRACK: Upgrades in store for Noosa trail network

Matt Collins
19th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA’S tracks and trails have received a positive boost with the delivery of the Noosa Trail Masterplan.

The masterplan strategy is a working plan for improving and upgrading the Noosa Trail Network and identifies areas where sustainable trails can be developed, linking them for a more cohesive trail experience.

Phil Moran (Noosa & District Landcare) Mayor Clare Stewart (Noosa Council), Melanie Anderson (Tourism Noosa) Rex Halverson (Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation) and Cr Tom Wegener (Noosa Council)
Phil Moran (Noosa & District Landcare) Mayor Clare Stewart (Noosa Council), Melanie Anderson (Tourism Noosa) Rex Halverson (Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation) and Cr Tom Wegener (Noosa Council)

The masterplan covers a diverse range of eight scenic trails and over 130 kilometres within the Noosa Biosphere Reserve including national park, state forest, private property, parks and road reserves providing trails for walking, bike riding and horse riding.

Tourism Noosa Head of Tourism Sustainability and Program Design, Juanita Terry-Bloomfield said the masterplan puts a spotlight on the 130km of trails in the Noosa hinterland.

“The masterplan was a joint project between Tourism Noosa, the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation, Noosa Council and Noosa & District Landcare,” she said.

Noosa Trail Network.
Noosa Trail Network.

“Noosa has a vision to become a vibrant destination for outdoor active recreation and the upgrade suggestions delivered in the plan will provide an enhanced experience for active travellers while immersing visitors in the Noosa Hinterland.”

Rex Halverson, Chair, Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation (NBRF) said the NBRF is proud to be a key partner in this Masterplan – a big idea that will benefit our community socially and economically, while protecting our natural environment.

“An improved Noosa Trail Network will enrich the experience locals and visitors alike have with the natural landscape of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve,” he said.

“The Masterplan also presents innovative opportunities to foster nature-based tourism, biodiversity management and education through improved land management and infrastructure.”

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart said Council is excited about the launch of the Noosa Trail Masterplan.

“We are thrilled to be a key partner in the development of this draft Masterplan, which will provide significant economic benefits to our hinterland region,” she said.

“The Hinterland has so much to offer and the Noosa Trail masterplan creates yet another special experience for our residents and visitors,” Mayor Stewart said.

Funding requests for upgrades to the Noosa Trail Network are currently with Noosa Council and the Queensland Government.

noosa council noosa trail network tourism noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The togs are off: Noosa spot named among the best

        premium_icon The togs are off: Noosa spot named among the best

        Travel An unofficial nude Noosa experience has been named as one of the country’s best hidden gems as tourism operators reignite the love for domestic travel.

        Change ahead for offshore anglers

        Change ahead for offshore anglers

        News Always remember: “The harder you go on the fish, the harder they go on you”.

        No border restrictions for nation’s favourite whale

        premium_icon No border restrictions for nation’s favourite whale

        Pets & Animals Online bookie releases odds on where famous white whale will show up

        Fly North takes off: Coast to Cairns locked in

        premium_icon Fly North takes off: Coast to Cairns locked in

        Business Things are looking up, literally, after a devastating few months