On your bike: Kids are heading bush for healthy holidays

A go for it Luca Wyatt, 9, finds some air out on the Noosa trails.

THESE school holidays will see a bicycle-led bush charge to help kick start the pandemic fightback.

According to Tracey and Justin Wyatt of Bike On their mountain biking holiday camps have the all clear to go full bore in Noosa’s great and healthy outdoors.

“Encouraging our local kids to ride their bikes and to get out in nature is possibly one of the best things we can do these coming holidays,” Tracey said.

“Like all businesses Bike On have had to make adjustments in light of COVID-19 best practices but on the whole the camps are viewed as a low risk activity with small group sizes, limited physical contact and being held outside in the clean air.

“The camps are aimed squarely at Noosa’s local keen young riders (aged) 5-15 years,” she said.

The Wyatts are “stoked” with the recent easing of restrictions and said mountain biking continues to be the fastest growing participation sport in Australia with the younger generation leading the way.

Stoked are Priya Bruin, 11, and Beau Greenland,10, out in Noosa's green spaces.

Justin said the camps have been running in Noosa for five years with some kids regulars at every school holiday sessions and his team have to work hard to keep increasing the challenges to match the skill levels of these kids.

“The bike camps are designed to engage and inspire our local kids to get them outside and enjoy the fantastic local trails,” he said.

New challenges introduced include Shreddas Skills Coaching Clinics, an after-school Bike Groms Program and a Gutsy Girls session to encourage more girls into the camps.

The Wyatts said bike retailers are struggling to keep up with the boom in sales since coronavirus restrictions came into force in March this year.

Tracey said Jez Peterson owner of local bike shop Venture Cycles in Noosaville has never experienced such a high demand for both sales and servicing with his team working extra long hours to keep up with demand.

“Cycling is now seen as the safest way of exercising with bikes creating a natural social distance along with commuters avoiding public transport during the recent shutdowns,” Tracey said.

Bike On can provide bikes for anyone unable to bring their own and the Wyatts said the camps are “a great way for young local riders take to the local trails giving them huge smiles, new skills and the perfect place to play in the outdoors especially important as we continue to navigate our way back from these wild times”.

