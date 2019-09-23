‘Once in a lifetime’ fire event

Backburning north of Teewah village on Noosa North Shore last week, posted online by Michael Hancock.

AS GREEN shoots started to sprout at Peregian bushfire ground zero, Mayor Tony Wellington has spoken of just how savage an event thousands of Noosa residents have survived.

“This event was so extreme that a senior QFES officer on the Friday said to me, he saw it as a once in a lifetime event,” the mayor said as part of mayoral minute tabled at council expressing “deep gratitude” to all emergency response agencies.

“He doesn’t expect to ever experience anything like it again. We can only hope that’s true.”

Cr Wellington said council’s sympathies go to “the unfortunate resident who lost her house and our sympathies go to all of the residents who have suffered some degree of trauma as a result of this situation and the businesses in Peregian, of course, who lost significant business during the event”.

He highlighted the “remarkable protection of houses, the large scale evacuation that was achieved”.

“Images of the fire, including the ember shower blowing ahead of the fire front, demonstrate the conditions in which the fire fighters and police were operating,” Cr Wellington said.

“Such images also show just how lucky we all are that the fire did not result in significantly more damage, let alone injury or death.

“Full credit must go to QFES and QPS in particular for this remarkable outcome.”

He said it was an honour to serve a community that demonstrated so much consideration and care for its fellow citizens.

“The community, including those in the neighbouring Sunshine Coast Shire, have demonstrated their resilience in the face of such adversity.”