Toowoomba resident Wayne Finden captured the incredible moment lightning hit a power line at a traffic intersection on Sunday, December 20.
News

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’: Man’s close call with lightning strike

Tom Gillespie
22nd Dec 2020 9:28 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
Wayne Finden had no idea how close he would get to a lightning strike while driving across Toowoomba on Sunday night - but his dashcam footage tells the story.

The retail worker and university student captured the incredible moment lightning hit the power line at the intersection of Ruthven and Perth Sts in South Toowoomba.

The power from the strike was so strong, it momentarily cut power to the traffic lights and the surrounding block.

Mr Finden, who has used dashcam for six years, said it was easily one of the craziest things he had captured on film.

"I wasn't expecting it was that close (on the footage) - it just didn't seem like it at the time," he said.

"It felt surreal, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience I'd like to keep at a count of one.

"It took out everything, and I watched it all come back on as I drove through the intersection.

"I'd probably say it's one of the most insane things I've captured on camera."

The strike came during a massive thunderstorm, which dropped more than 27mm in the span of one hour.

Mr Finden posted the video to social media, where it's already garnered thousands of views and shares.

To view the original video, click here.

Toowoomba Chronicle

