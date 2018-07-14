One-act play competition

NOOSA Arts Theatre is presenting the 41st National One Act Playwriting Competition as part of the Noosa Alive Festival.

The winner of The Eleanor Nimmo Prize for Best Play will win $5000.

The competition attracts international and national entries from playwrights, offering a unique opportunity for the three finalist playwrights to see their new work performed on stage at the Noosa Arts Theatre. Scripts are judged anonymously by a local panel to prepare a short-list, which are then judged by a panel of industry experts, who decide on the finalists.

The 2018 finalists are: last year's winner, Cerise deGelder, from Victoria; Richard Harris, from NZ; and newcomer Ruth Tuxworth.

DeGelders' An Autumn Romance is an hilarious take on modern romance. Ellie has a comfortable life. She is single and independent, shares her home with two cats and has a steady income as a writer on a successful Aussie soap. Then, one night a handsome actor makes her an offer she really should refuse and things take a sinister tur.

Premeditated Misadventure is Richard Harris' comedy entry. Freya, adopted, discovers that her biological mother may have been murdered by her step-father, who then abandoned her. He is now living locally - with his sixth wife! He profited from the demise of all his previous wives who each died by misadventure. Suspicious, Freya decides to investigate.

Ruth Tuxworth's entry Old Maids explores family relationships. There are two old maids in this tale, Bridie who falls into an unexpected, socially unacceptable love and her own "Old Maid” who tells the truth of it. Issues of family tension, abandonment, forbidden love, hypocrisy and natural justice all bubble beneath the brittle surface as the family prepares for a wedding.

Cut-price previews on July 12, 7.30pm, tickets $23.

Evenings: July 13, 14, 18, 19, 20* at 7.30pm. Matinees: July 14, 15, 21* at 2pm.

Tickets: Adults $32, concessions $28, member/ group $25, under 18 $23.

Bookings 5449 9343 or online www.noosaarts theatre.org.au.