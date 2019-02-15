One Billion right in step

ONE BILLION RISING: Noosa Main Beach was taken over last year for One Billion Rising, a global dance for domestic violence.

ONE BILLION RISING: Noosa Main Beach was taken over last year for One Billion Rising, a global dance for domestic violence. Amber Macpherson

ONE BILLION RISING and plenty of positive attitude will greet Noosa Main Beach goers on Friday at 5pm as locals make a move to end violence against women and girls.

The annual One Billion Rising dance has ingrained itself into the Noosa cultural calendar in the seven years it has been held outside the Noosa Surf Club.

Today dancers will be part of world-wide movement embracing more than 200 countries as Noosa organiser Pamela Graham-MacQueen beats the drum for social harmony.

"Our dance is only a little over four minutes long and it is so much fun we do it twice.” she said.

Local dignitaries including MP Sandy Bolton, Cr Frank Wilkie, Cr Ingrid Jackson, Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll and, for the first time, Mayor Tony Wellington are scheduled to join the dancing to the tune of Break the Chain.

Pamela said wear solid black, red or white to show solidarity..