One Billion Rising dance rehearsals begin in Noosa

NOOSA will join the annual One Billion Rising dance for the seventh year with hundreds expected to converge on Noosa Main Beach, outside the Noosa Surf Club.

Participants join people in more than 200 countries to raise awareness to stop violence against women and girls.

"Endeavouring to create awareness and change in Noosa, we gather together to drums and song, in a family friendly environment,” said Noosa organiser Pamela Graham-MacQueen.

"Our dance is only a little over four minutes long and it is so much fun we do it twice.”

Local dignitaries including MP Sandy Bolton, Cr Frank Wilkie, Cr Ingrid Jackson, Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll and, for the first time, Mayor Tony Wellington will join the dancing.

Ms Graham-MacQueen said everyone would be dancing to the song Break the Chain to "break the chain of violence against women and children, repeating the story, and making it, as per this year's theme: A way of life”.

"The name One Billion Rising comes from its creator Eve Ensler and the United Nations report from the World Health Organisation, telling us that one in three women on the planet will experience physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime,” she said.

"We get inspiration for changing life's narrative from pain to joy from the women in the City of Joy in the Congo, also co-founded by Eve Ensler, and 2018's Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dr Denis Mukwege where the women here came from being victims of war to dancing together in joy.

"Here at home, Noosa's Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll advised that 60-70 per cent of police time is spent on domestic violence.”

The Noosa One Billion Rising is being held on Friday, February 15, at 5pm.

Wear solid black, red or white to show solidarity.

Free rehearsals are being held beforehand at 10.30am on February 4 and 11 at Pomona Memorial Hall and on February 6, 9, 11 and 13 at the Noosa Leisure Centre. Contact Peppie Simpson on 0408 197 879 for details.