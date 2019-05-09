One Billion Rising to the occasion at Cooroy Fusion

SENDING A MESSAGE: A mini performance of One Billion Rising's Break the Chain will be held at Cooroy Fusion.

TWO Noosa politicians will strap on their dancing shoes for the first One Billion Rising dance event to be held in the Noosa Hinterland.

The mini performance of Break the Chain from One Billion Rising is a feature of Cooroy Fusion this Saturday, from 12.30pm, and will include Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton and Noosa councillor Ingrid Jackson.

Organiser Pamela MacQueen said the fun event had an important message - to end violence against women globally.

"Although small in size, it will be big in meaning,” she said.

Hundreds attended the seventh annual OBR dance event on Noosa Main Beach earlier this year and Ms MacQueen said dancers were "learning to perform smaller'' for Cooroy.

"OBR is but a small part (of the Cooroy Fusion festival at the Mill Place precinct), on a small stage this time, with no room for a couple of hundred dancers like on the beach.”

Zumba teacher Cathy Tapper has given her time to lead rehearsals for about half a dozen dancers and is planning a couple of fun Zumba dances to follow the OBR performance.

Ms MacQueen said it was important to spread the message beyond the beach.

"Of course we want new people and everyone to take to heart this message.

"We want everyone to come and join in.”

Ms MacQueen said more performances around the Noosa region were planned throughout the year because raising awareness about violence against women was "a job never finished''.