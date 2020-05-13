One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed there has been just one case of coronavirus recorded in Queensland overnight.

It takes the state's total to 1052, with only 20 cases remaining active.

The Premier said today's case was in fact an old one, recorded after a Queenslander who was in Victoria came back to the Sunshine State, making it three days in a row without a "new" case in the state.

Despite the drop in new cases, authorities continue to urge people with respiratory illness symptoms to get tested as social distancing restrictions are eased.

The state's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has also previously urged Queenslanders to get their flu vaccination before employees begin to return to offices across the state.

The low rate of coronavirus cases across the state is likely to lead to further restrictions being eased.

Queenslanders will soon be able to use parks, playgrounds and barbecues as the state takes a giant stride toward reopening following.

Road trips are back on the agenda with residents allowed to travel up to 150km from home by the weekend - increasing to 500km for those in the Outback.

Parks and beachfronts will also be reopened along with many skate parks, outdoor basketball courts and sports fields, for groups of up to 10 people.

Originally published as One case recorded as easing of restrictions looms