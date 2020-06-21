Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jun 2020 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ONE person was left fighting for life and another has been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Logan that involved at least 11 people.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving multiple cars and a motorcycle, at 1.07pm.

Police have closed Kingston Rd in both directions at Logan Central, with diversions set up between Wembley and Paradise roads.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit attended the scene. A patient with critical injuries remained on scene at 2.20pm with emergency services.

Another patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions. Nine others were assessed at the scene, of which eight needed treatment at the scene.

Originally published as One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

crash fatality logan multi-vehicle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why today is the best day of winter

        premium_icon Why today is the best day of winter

        Weather After today we will begin to emerge from the depths of winter and begin the march back toward long, sunny days. SEE WHAT’S IN STORE

        ‘He was always there’: Friends mourn loss of local legend

        premium_icon ‘He was always there’: Friends mourn loss of local legend

        News If you asked those closest to Pete Edmiston what kind of man he was, they’d tell...

        ALL OVER: Coast rugby league season gets the boot

        premium_icon ALL OVER: Coast rugby league season gets the boot

        News It’s official, there will be no senior local footy on the Sunshine Coast for...

        ON TRACK: Upgrades in store for Noosa trail network

        premium_icon ON TRACK: Upgrades in store for Noosa trail network

        News The masterplan strategy identifies areas where sustainable trails can be developed...