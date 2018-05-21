One-day musical 'fest' of bargains

MUSIC TO OUR EARS: Max, Mel (front), Tim and Jeff show off some of the many items for the May 26 Sweet 16 sale.

MUSIC TO OUR EARS: Max, Mel (front), Tim and Jeff show off some of the many items for the May 26 Sweet 16 sale. Alan Lander

DEAR musicians,

Where would you find a $599 Tanglewood acoustic/ electric guitar for $99? Or a Fender guitar amplifier worth $1199, for a mere $199?

At Noosa Shire's premier musicians' shop, Music@ Noosa - but for one day only, and one of each of these items only.

Music@Noosa is holding a special Sweet 16 sale to celebrate its 16th birthday on Saturday, May 26, from 9am-3pm - and the competition will be fierce for many new stock items with up to 80 per cent off the regular retail price.

It's not the first time the store has done this, and it surely won't be the last.

"Last year we had people queuing from 4am,” owner Tim Lee said.

"When you offer a top-line amplifier worth $1200 for just under $200, people tend to get excited.”

The shop has a wide range of wares such as string and wind instruments, keyboards, percussion, and is a centre of tuition for brass/woodwinds, guitar, drums, bass and piano.

"We have eight teachers using four teaching rooms, with about 100 students a week coming through,”

Mr Lee said.

"We are a locally owned business, and do a lot of sponsorship in schools and donations.

"This sale is about giving back to the community.”

Mr Lee said while Music@Noosa catered for professional musicians, it had an even bigger market for "toys”.

"We have lots of people wanting to learn how to play as starters, and bedroom fanatics,” he said.

So if you're in the market for new musical gear, get your sleeping bag ready.