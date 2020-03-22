Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon.
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon. Simon Cassidy
Breaking

One dead after being pulled from water at popular campground

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Mar 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after being pulled from the water off a popular Bribie Island campground this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to a post-immersion incident off the Ocean Beach campground just before 1pm.

One person was assessed at the scene for critical injuries but sadly died.

A police spokesman said they were in the process of notifying the next-of-kin.

A male patient was also assessed but declined further treatment, the spokesman said.

More to come.

More Stories

bribie island bribie island north drowning ocean beach campground post immersion queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunshine Coast

        premium_icon 5 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunshine Coast

        News Queensland Health has recorded five new COVID-19 cases on the Sunshine Coast today.

        Oysters the key to regaining our water health

        premium_icon Oysters the key to regaining our water health

        News Noosa oysters reefs a prime example of restoring waterways.

        Music the muse behind latest collection

        premium_icon Music the muse behind latest collection

        Fashion & Beauty A Noosa fashion designer will drop five collection this year inspired by music from...

        Council to waive fees to help businesses survive crisis

        premium_icon Council to waive fees to help businesses survive crisis

        News Noosa Council announces business support package and urges residents to shop...