Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One dead after crash in state’s far northwest

by Nathan Edwards
4th Dec 2020 7:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

One person has died and another is in a serious condition in hospital following a car crash overnight.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at the Barkley Highway, north of Mount Isa, just after 2.30 this morning.

A patient was initially treated for critical injuries, but reportedly died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a man in his 20s was flown to Mount Isa Hospital with significant head and neck injuries.

 

The highway was closed for several hours, with police warning motorists to delay any travel between Camooweal and Mt Isa.

Originally published as One dead after crash in state's far northwest

More Stories

crash editors picks fatality west queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Staff shortage costing Coast businesses thousands

        Premium Content Staff shortage costing Coast businesses thousands

        Business While the reopening of Queensland borders was met with praise from the business community, the reopening has resulted in a new headache.

        Code brown: Beach campground closes after gastro outbreak

        Premium Content Code brown: Beach campground closes after gastro outbreak

        Health A gastro outbreak led to the closure of two popular sites

        Only one week left: 'Adopt' a Coast family this Christmas

        Only one week left: 'Adopt' a Coast family this Christmas

        Community Only a few families are left as our appeal nears the end.

        Fireys respond after mystery drum washes up on Coast beach

        Premium Content Fireys respond after mystery drum washes up on Coast beach

        Offbeat Morning beach walkers were left scratching their heads after a mysterious drum...