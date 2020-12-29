Police investigate fatal crash at Kulangoor

A man has died after his car collided with a tree on the Sunshine Coast early Tuesday morning.

Initial police investigations suggest the 18-year-old suggest the teen was travelling along Rutherford Road, Kulangoor, when he veered off the road and into a tree about 4.45am.

As a result of the crash, the driver and single occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The white Mitsubishi Outlander is suspected of being stolen from a property in Nambour prior to the crash.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage captured between Nambour and Kulangoor prior to the crash is urged to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday morning.

EARLIER:

