Light plane crashes in backyard, kills one person

by Alex Turner-Cohen
17th May 2020 1:02 PM

A light plane has crashed into a NSW home, leaving one dead.

Police were called to a property in Windella, about 50km from Newcastle along NSW's coast, about 10.15am following reports a plane had crashed into a backyard.

One man, who is yet to be identified, has died.

He was the single occupant of the aircraft.

From the Royal Newcastle Aero Club website

 

The house where the crash occurred is adjacent to the Royal Newcastle Aero Club.

This could indicate the man was attempting to land or take off from the club when he crashed.

The Rural Fire Service is on the scene mopping up a fuel spill and providing hazmat assistance.

Officers from the Port Stephens/Hunter police district have established a crime scene and started investigating the incident.

