Subscribe
Woman killed in head-on crash with B-double

Tara Miko
by
6th Dec 2019 8:36 PM | Updated: 7th Dec 2019 6:11 AM
UPDATE: Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash between a car and B-Double truck just south of Sarina last night.

Initial investigations suggest the Suzuki Swift was travelling south on the Bruce Highway when it collided head-on with a B-Double that was heading north about 7pm.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old woman from New South Wales, suffered significant injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 50-year-old male driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

EARLIER: ONE person has died in a head-on collision between a car and truck south of Mackay.

The Bruce Highway is closed to all traffic at Koumala, north of Peterson Rd, due to the crash reported to authorities about 7.10pm.

Emergency services remain on scene with the highway expected to be closed for a number of hours.

Queensland Ambulance paramedic crews were called to the scene but were not required to transport anyone to hospital.

According to Queensland Traffic, the crash occurred about 6km north of Koumala.

The incident has closed all lanes of the Bruce Highway with motorists told to expect long delays.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

It is the fourth fatality on Mackay region roads since Saturday and the eighth death in 2019.

