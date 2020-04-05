Menu
News

BREAKING: One dead in fatal light aircraft crash

by Chris Clarke
5th Apr 2020 12:02 PM | Updated: 1:20 PM
UPDATE: The 64-year-old pilot of a light aircraft has died in a crash at Jacobs Well this morning.

The plane lost power and clipped an overhead cable before crashing into trees and catching fire, say investigators.

The pilot was from Helensvale and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were able to rescue a 60-year-old man who was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with significant burns in a serious condition.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing with assistance from Recreational Aviation Australia.

12:02PM: A PERSON is feared dead after a light plane crash on the Gold Coast.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the plane carrying two people crashing at Heckfield airstrip about 9.30am.

Aerial shots of the crash site at Jacobs Well on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
A picture showing smoke in the distance from the plane crash at Jacobs Well.
Paramedics including Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit assessed two patients after the crash, which was adjacent to Staplyton Jacobs Well Road.

One patient was transported to The Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating.

airstrip fatality heckfield airstrip plane crash

