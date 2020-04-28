‘One death too many:’ Hopes innovation will reduce trauma

A government grant is hoping innovative programs and technology will help the drive the way for road safety.

WITH Queensland's road toll already exceeding the number it was at this time last year, a government grant is hoping innovative programs and technology will help drive road safety into the future.

The state's road toll sits at 67 fatalities for 2020 as of April 26, nine more than this time last year.

This comes after a 90-year-old man died at Mooloolah Valley following a horrific scooter and car collision yesterday.

Today, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announced grants were available through Round 1 of the Australian Government's $12 million Road Safety Innovation Fund.

"As a former police officer and co-chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Road Safety, I'm passionate about reducing road trauma and I encourage organisations in Wide Bay with an interest in road safety innovation and technologies to apply for this funding," Mr O'Brien said.

"Every person in our community can contribute to cutting the road toll, not only by adhering to road safety rules but also by contributing a bright idea about how to make roads safer."

Mr O'Brien said the fund would target innovative projects addressing priority areas including improving road safety in regional and remote areas, reducing driver distraction and drug driving and supporting better safety outcomes for vulnerable road users.

Road Trauma Services Queensland Garry Church.

Noosa-based organisation, Road Trauma Services Queensland, work directly with victims, witnesses and first responders of road trauma and know all to well the impacts of fatal road crashes.

"There are more people killed or maimed on Queensland roads each year than there are murders," founder and former police officer Garry Church told Noosa News in January.

Mr O'Brien said road safety research and technology development was vital to improve safety outcomes for road users across Australia.

"Road crashes have an enormous emotional and economic impact on every person in the community, particularly the loved ones of the victims," Mr O'Brien said.

"Innovation and technology are key tools that can help reduce the number of road crashes, in conjunction with driver behaviour such as adhering to the 'fatal 5' safety rules."

"One death or injury on our roads is one too many."

The Federal Government has already committed $800 million to construct the Bruce Highway Cooroy to Curra Section D project and a 25 per cent increase in Roads to Recovery funding to help councils improve local roads as part of the 2019-20 Budget.

The first round of applications close on May 18 and will be assessed through an open competitive process. More information at www.grants.gov.au.