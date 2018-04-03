Menu
One elephant dead after circus truck crashes in Spain

Spanish police released this photo of elephants milling around on a Spanish highway after a circus truck crashed.
Kate Dodd
by

ONE elephant died and two others were injured after a crash on a highway in Spain.

Media reports say the truck, believed to be a circus truck carrying five of the animals, was overtaking another vehicle when it suddenly "rolled over" in the town of  Pozo Cañada near Albacete in the Murcia region.

The injured animals had to be lifted away in a crane.

Gregorio Serrano, the director of the government department responsible for Spain's road transport, posted about the incident on social media.

Spanish police also released photos showing the elephants on the lanes of the motorway after the crash.

The driver of the truck was believed to be uninjured and the Pozo Cañada council posted a video of the surviving elephants, stating they were being looked after by local authorities. 

Big Rigs

