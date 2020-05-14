One fine dining restaurant ready to stir the pot

Sunday paella lunches will continue to be served when La Vida fine dining seafood restaurant in Hastings St, Noosa reopens this weekend. Pictured is restaurant owner Sarah Hooper stirring the paella.

HASTINGS Street fine dining seafood restaurant La Vida is undergoing an identity crisis and offering a unique mix of tasty takeaways and fine dining from 5pm on Saturday, May 16.

It’s a mix that owners Nick and Sarah Hooper know will carry them through the next few weeks as coronavirus restrictions are eased in Queensland.

“On Saturday night we’re opening up the restaurant for the first time in six weeks with two sittings, at 5pm and 7.15pm, then on Sunday we have the paella lunches which have been really successful and then it’s back to fine dining on Sunday night,” said Mrs Hooper.

“If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that we don’t necessarily have to be 100 per cent fine dining … we need to mix it up a bit.”

More than 30 Noosa restaurants are reopening to diners this Saturday.

Mrs Hooper admits it’s been an emotional few months for the newcomers to the Noosa restaurant scene.

“It’s been a long six weeks and we’ve had our ups and downs with the rules changing all the time,” she said.

“When I took our first booking for Saturday night, I burst into tears.

“It was just such a huge sense of relief going back to what is “normal”,” Mrs Hooper said.

“Our landlord has been really supportive and I really feel for those people who haven’t had that rent relief.”

La Vida is open for dinner in two sittings at 5pm and 7.15pm on Saturday and Sunday night, as well as Sunday lunch from 12pm until the paella is sold out (plus there’s fish and chips for the kids).