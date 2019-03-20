One firm unveiling

NEW ERA: The Tewantin accounting team at the recently renamed agency The Firm.

THE FIRM unveiled their new name last week, and no, we are not talking about the 1993 movie.

Previously Birch Glacken Accountants, they have been a part of Poinciana Ave for more than 40 years.

Director and business advisor Rick Glacken said for so long locals had unofficially called them 'The Accounting Firm', they thought they would make it permanent.

"It stared on the street in 1974 as Graham Birch Accounts,” Mr Glacken

said.

"Graham retired about 20 years ago and the name changed to Birch Glacken Accountants and now we have changed it to The Firm.”

Mr Glacken said the change in name also represented the industry.

"The nature of what we do changes significantly. We think we're true business advisors,” he said.

"We just don't work in the past with our clients. We have found that for businesses to be successful they need help with future planning.”

Breaking down the accounting jargon, The Firm is passionate to help clients progress their businesses.

"We use a range of different softwares and work with our clients so they can have a business to sell when they go to retire,” Mr Glacken said.

"We just don't give them tax returns, we work with them on trying to create a value in their business.”

With a long-standing history in Tewantin, their business advisors and accountants work hard to be community based and inspire clients.

They are also active within the business community and do regular presentations.

The Firm is offering obligation free meetings for prospective clients.

It can be found at 84 Poinciana Ave or phone 54471022.