One heart, two sides to the tale

NOOSA author Josephine Moon's latest novel, The Gift of Life, has its roots stretching back 20 years and was inspired by chicken nuggets, beer and an American talk show.

"This book for me started about 20 years ago when I saw a woman on The Phil Donahue Show called Claire Sylvia,” Josephine explains.

"She was talking about these very unusual experiences she'd had since her heart transplant like an intense craving for beer and chicken nuggets.

"She went on to discover that she shared a very strong connection with her donor, a young man who was a motorcycle rider and at the time of the accident had just been through the drive through and had bought chicken nuggets.”

This talk show planted the seed for a novel and, when Josephine began researching, she delved into the scientific world of cellular memory and discovered the high number of people on organ transplant waiting lists. In Australia, it's 1400.

Josephine said just as there are two halves of the heart, there are two sides to every story - which is the basis for this latest novel.

The Gift of Life tells the story of an organ recipient Gabby McPhee and an unlikely relationship that develops with the wife of her heart's previous owner.

"The biggest thing I learnt (writing the book) was, firstly, I was quite surprised how low our organ donation rate is in Australia and, secondly, how important it is to have this conversation with loved ones,” Josephine said.

"The worst time to be trying to have these conversations is in ICU when your loved one is on life support... and that's when the rate of donation drops to 59 per cent.”

Josephine, who writes from her Cooroy home with a leafy bush outlook through her office window and "generally a horse wandering around”, admits the research is the most rewarding part of any novel for her.

"It's my happy place,” she laughs.

The Gift of Life is released in bookstores on Tuesday, April 2 (RRP $32.99) and is on Audible.