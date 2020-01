One person has been taken to hospital this morning after reportedly crashing their car into a tree in the Noosa hinterland.

One person has been taken to hospital this morning after reportedly crashing their car into a tree in the Noosa hinterland.

ONE person has been taken to hospital this morning after reportedly crashing their car into a tree at Doonan.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Doonan Bridge Rd East just before 11am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with back and neck pain.