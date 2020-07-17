One in, one out: Noosa, Beerwah learn footy season fate

After a turbulent few months, Noosa and Beerwah have finally learned whether their desperate last shot at lacing up for a season has paid off.

After Rugby League Sunshine Coast pulled the pin on getting an A-grade season due to COVID-19 in June, both the Pirates and Bulldogs didn't give up hope and explored the possibility of entering sides into the Brisbane Division 1 competition.

It was revealed on Friday that Noosa's senior year was officially dusted after being rejected from the Brisbane league while Beerwah were accepted and kick-off next week.

Bulldogs coach Jordan Meads was "over the moon" with the announcement and said the playing group were champing at the bit to hit the field.

"We can't wait, it's been a long time coming for us," he said.

Beerwah exploring options to lace up

Hopes dashed: Officials cancel A-grade season

Beerwah Bulldogs have emerged from a tumultuous off season with aims to reignite the community when the season officially starts. Jordan Meads ready for the season. PHOTO: Warren Lynam

"There's been a lot of anxious waiting and sitting on the edge of our seats so we're really excited to get some good news for the first time in a long time and we can't wait to rip in next Saturday afternoon."

He said it was a momentous feat for not just the playing group but the club as a whole.

"It's absolutely massive and rugby league plays a big part in our boys' lives, including myself, so it's an opportunity for us to get a bit of reward for the hard work that not only the team put in but that the club has put in over the last little while.

"We're really proud of those efforts and to have Beerwah Rugby League Club in a top Brisbane comp is something we're really proud of and we can't wait to do the community proud."

Beerwah's Taoho Kake spreads the ball wide. PHOTO: Warren Lynam

He was hopeful the Bulldogs could be more than competitive in what he expected would be a tough campaign.

It will be a 10 week season, starting on July 24, with five home games and three weeks of finals.

"We're under no illusions that it's going to be a really strong competition and probably stronger than it's been in previous years," he said.

"So, we'll be as ready as you can be but we're expecting some pretty tough challenges along the way.

"It's hard to say (how we'll go) until you step out on the field.

"You can train the house down and prepare really well but what happens for 80 minutes on a Saturday afternoon dictates how well you've gone so it's a bit of wait and hope for us.

"But, I'm quietly confident that we will put our best foot forward regardless of results."

Noosa Pirates coach Brett Winkler.

After putting together a strong group, Noosa Pirates coach Brett Winkler was gutted his senior charges would not hit the field for a season this year.

"We tried as much as we could and it's just disappointing it's the end of our year but that's how it is," Winkler said.

"The guys are obviously really saddened and a lot of the guys had kept training and kept together and we had a really good crew this year."

He said the distance between Noosa and Brisbane ultimately crushed their hopes of entering the competition.

"We knew it would always be a 50-50 and there were some teams that were quite OK with the possibility of having to come up here," he said.

"We'd spoken to Tourism Noosa and operators if people wanted to come up and stay up we would be able to look after them and we were prepared to go the extra yard to help visiting teams.

"But, at the end of the day, the majority prevailed and it was just he tyranny of distance for them to possibly come up this way."

He was hopeful the majority of players would return for next year's campaign and praised their efforts over the past few months.

"We're really proud and really happy with the commitment, patience and perseverance that our guys have shown," he said.

Winkler said the club would now focus their efforts on the juniors, and was glad to see the U18 Noosa squad would get a run.