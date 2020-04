Paramedics were called to a car and motorbike crash on Gympie Tce this morning.

ONE person has been hospitalised after a car and motorbike crash at Noosaville this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash on Gympie Tce about 9.20am.

One patient with shoulder and knee injuries was taken to Nambour Hospital for further treatment. They were in a stable condition.

No delays have been reported in the area.