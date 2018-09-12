Menu
Ambulance crews transported one person to hospital.
News

One injured in fiery Hay Point Rd crash

Melanie Plane
by
11th Sep 2018 7:41 AM

ONE person is recovering in Mackay Base Hospital after a fiery crash at Alligator Creek last night.

About 10.15pm, emergency services were called to Hay Point Road where a car had rolled and burst into flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said when fire crews arrived, the vehicle was upside down in a ditch and was engulfed in flames.

"Crews contained the fire pretty quickly, it took about six minutes," the spokesman said.

Queensland Ambulance crews treated a male person suffering leg injuries at the scene before transporting him to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The scene was left in the hands of Queensland Police about 11.30pm.

