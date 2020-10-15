Menu
All lanes of traffic are affected after a three-vehicle crash at Coolum Beach. Picture: Peter Wallis / File
Breaking

One injured, traffic blocked after three-car motorway smash

Ashley Carter
15th Oct 2020 9:41 AM
Drivers are facing heavy delays on the Sunshine Motorway this morning after a three-vehicle traffic crash at Coolum Beach.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the crash on the northbound lanes near the Yandina Coolum Rd roundabout at 9am Thursday.

‘Shattered’: Tributes to heart of gold killed in crash

Residents rally to save trees in last stage of $800m estate

Four people were assessed, with only one needing further treatment. The patient was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Queensland Traffic has advised congestion is affecting all lanes, with northbound traffic backed up towards Marcoola.

Delays are expected and drivers have been urged to proceed with caution.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

