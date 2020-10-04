Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One killed, lanes closed after serious crash

by Cormac Pearson
4th Oct 2020 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A person has died and drivers are being told to avoid a major road in Brisbane's south following a serious crash.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were on scene at 1260 Beaudesert Road, Acacia Ridge, after they received a call for a car and pedestrian incident at around 6.15pm Sunday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed there was a fatality.

No other patients were treated.

At 7pm the southbound lanes were closed and police said traffic was being diverted via Mortimer Road, with heavy vehicles recommended to detour via Boundary Road.

Authorities were urging motorists to avoid the area.

Originally published as One killed, lanes closed after serious crash

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Coast’s best and worst property hot spots

        Premium Content REVEALED: Coast’s best and worst property hot spots

        Property The peak Queensland real estate body has revealed the Coast's best and worst performing suburbs from the past five years. SEE WHERE YOUR SUBURB RANKED:

        Report warns Coast uni $31m worse off under changes

        Premium Content Report warns Coast uni $31m worse off under changes

        Education After dozens of job losses earlier this year the University of the Sunshine Coast...

        Southern wave has island hopping with joy

        Premium Content Southern wave has island hopping with joy

        Business The world is looking bright for tour operators as crowds take advantage of reduced...

        Meth mum’s last warning as jail time looms

        Premium Content Meth mum’s last warning as jail time looms

        Crime A mum who hasn’t been able to kick her meth habit has been told by a magistrate...