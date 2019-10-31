One-lane road bridge ‘has to go’

Residents gather with Sandy Bolton (left) near the Six Mile Ck #7 bridge on Pomona-Kin Kin Range Road.

NOOSA independent Sandy Bolton has told Kin Kin residents she expects a Transport and Main Roads commitment to start pre-works on a one-lane bridge before Christmas.

Ms Bolton said she was well aware of how dangerous the Six Mile Bridge #7 bridge on Pomona-Kin Kin Range Road was.

“This bridge is dangerous. Full stop,” she said.

“There have been too many serious incidents and near misses on this section and the time has come for these to be addressed.

“Even though a number of safety mitigation works have taken place in response to our requests, these have not worked sufficiently.

“When Minister Bailey came up in March this year, I drove with him to the site to explain why, and how that can be remedied.” she said.

Residents at a public meeting at the bridge last Friday gave examples of why they were living in constant fear for theirs and loved ones safety as they endeavoured to get to work, school and the shops.

“They witness ‘near misses’ on a daily basis, and what the impact is on their mental and physical health,” Ms Bolton said.

“Regardless of which government removed this single-lane bridge from QTRIP years ago, it now needs to be replaced as a matter of priority,” she said.

Ms Bolton met with TMR during parliament last week to request a commitment to prework before the end of the year, and expects to have a response before next parliament.

Residents also raised at the meeting safety and maintenance concerns regarding the road, haulage trucks and dangerous driver behaviour.

Ms Bolton reported that she had already met with TMR regarding sections that needed resheeting and longer-term solutions and will be meeting with the quarry owner and police next week to discuss options going forward.

“I ask anyone witnessing or experiencing incidents to contact Policelink on 131444 as it is vitally important that the police are advised,” she said.

For anyone wishing to add their concerns to these issues, please email TMR on northcoast@tmr.qld.gov.au or contact our office at noosa@parliament.qld.gov.au or phone 5319 3100.