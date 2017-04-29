One lucky local takes out the Lotto

COOROY Newsagency is celebrating after selling a division one Saturday Gold Lotto ticket to one lucky local, with the winnings tipping $271,000.

The Cooroy entry was one of 15 division one winners nationally, and one of four in Queensland, in Saturday's April 22 Gold Lotto draw.

Each won a division one prize of $271,775.57.

The entry was registered to a local customer and Golden Casket is currently liaising with them to confirm their win.

Cooroy Newsagency owner Laurie Kendall said it was the first time the outlet had sold a division one winning entry since he and his wife Janelle bought the store in 2004.

"It's really exciting and about time. Everyone's talking about the win," Laurie said.

Meanwhile, Golden Casket officials are waiting for someone to come forward to claim their million-dollar sole winning entry in a Monday Gold Lotto drawn four months ago.

The unclaimed ticket was bought just before Christmas from Cotton Tree News in Maroochydore.