MKR trio Manu Fieldel, Pete Evans and Colin Fassnidge.
TV

One major change could save My Kitchen Rules

Seanna Cronin
16th May 2020 7:00 AM
THE parting of ways between Channel 7 and Pete Evans could be a good thing for My Kitchen Rules.

Frankly, the controversial TV chef's departure from MKR was way overdue.

For years Evans' growing profile in the alternative health space has been at odds with the show, which champions home-style cooking.

Now is the perfect chance to revamp the struggling reality cooking show.

Not even returning favourites including Jake and Elle Harrison could save MKR: The Rivals from declining ratings.
As much as I love the banter between the show's other two judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge - it was pretty much the only good thing about this year's disastrous MKR: The Rivals season - it's about time we see a woman front and centre on the show.

Karen Martini and Liz Egan did feature for several years as guest judges on the blind tasting panel and there was the strange cameo by Rachel Khoo in season seven, but it's time for a female chef to join MKR full time.

MasterChef's new-look hosting trio, which includes food writer Melissa Leong, has proven viewers will happily embrace fresh faces.

New MasterChef judges, Melissa Long, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo are a hit.
While both Khoo and Leong were largely unknown outside food circles before their reality TV debuts, at least Leong is Australian with a lot of credibility in the local food scene.

There's plenty of local talent to choose from - Martini, Julie Goodwin, Maggie Beer, and what a masterstroke it would be to poach MasterChef favourite Poh Ling Yeow.

