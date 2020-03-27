One man dead after serious crash with police car
A MAN has died and a police officer flown to hospital after a crash in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Police report the two-vehicle crash happened about 8pm in Mapleton.
Early investigations suggest the a sedan was travelling west on Obi Obi Rd when it collided with a marked police car travelling in the opposite direction.
The 44-year-old sedan driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
A policeman was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The police vehicle was a marked Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and police report it was doing a routine patrol at the time of the crash.
Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating with overview from the Ethical standard Command.
Earlier this morning a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were called to assist following reports a person was trapped in the other car and feared dead.
The spokeswoman said one of the vehicles was reportedly emitting smoke, which was brought under control by firefighters.