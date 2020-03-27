Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of a serious crash involving a police car at Mapleton last night. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
The scene of a serious crash involving a police car at Mapleton last night. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
News

One man dead after serious crash with police car

Amber Hooker
27th Mar 2020 5:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died and a police officer flown to hospital after a crash in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Police report the two-vehicle crash happened about 8pm in Mapleton.

Early investigations suggest the a sedan was travelling west on Obi Obi Rd when it collided with a marked police car travelling in the opposite direction.

The 44-year-old sedan driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

A policeman was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The police vehicle was a marked Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and police report it was doing a routine patrol at the time of the crash.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating with overview from the Ethical standard Command.

Earlier this morning a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were called to assist following reports a person was trapped in the other car and feared dead.

The spokeswoman said one of the vehicles was reportedly emitting smoke, which was brought under control by firefighters.

fatal crashes mapleton
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big call the Premier will need to make next

        premium_icon Big call the Premier will need to make next

        Opinion It would be a highly controversial move, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is running out of time – and options, writes Steven Wardill.

        • 27th Mar 2020 5:11 AM
        Parents’ next concern as school’s out, maybe for winter

        premium_icon Parents’ next concern as school’s out, maybe for winter

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Parents stress over what school closures mean

        Noosa community groups release form guides to candidates

        premium_icon Noosa community groups release form guides to candidates

        News Noosa election is seen as the most important in many years.

        NOOSA ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates

        premium_icon NOOSA ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates

        Council News Noosa 2020 council election: Candidates running for a seat